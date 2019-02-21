Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Natural Health Trends Corp.; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide and based in Boston, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against Natural Health Trends Corp. (“Natural Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NHTC) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The lawsuit alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose that Natural Health was operating as a pyramid scheme in China, contrary to Chinese law, and that Defendants’ statements about Natural Health’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading.

On February 21, 2019, Natural Health disclosed that in January 2019, the Company had voluntarily decided to temporarily suspend its member activities “while proactively cooperating with all relevant government agencies to ensure [that the Company] conduct[s] [its] business in compliance with all applicable laws in China.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NHTC securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (617) 398-5660, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/naturalhealth.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com