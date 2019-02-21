SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Attunity Ltd. to Qlik for $23.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Attunity Ltd. (“Attunity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQCM: ATTU) stock prior to February 21, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Attunity to Qlik for $23.50 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/attunity-ltd

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Attunity merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Attunity breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Qlik is underpaying for Attunity shares, thus unlawfully harming Attunity shareholders.

