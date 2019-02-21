21/02/2019 22:03:58

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tyme Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TYME

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tyme Technologies, Inc. (“Tyme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TYME) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 19-cv-00843, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Tyme securities between March 14, 2018 and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Tyme securities between March 14, 2018, and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive, you have until March 29, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Tyme is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel cancer therapeutics. The Company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Tyme is currently developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer.

 On March 14, 2018, Tyme announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had accepted its Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to initiate the Company’s Phase II clinical trial for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer (the “Phase II Study”).

On March 27, 2018, Tyme commenced a Phase II Study of SM-88, officially titled “A Phase II Multi-Center Study of SM-88 in Subjects With Pancreatic Cancer Whose Disease Has Progressed or Recurred After/on First Line Chemotherapy” (the “Phase II Study”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 18, 2019, Tyme reported results from the Phase II Study. Although Tyme characterized the results as positive, stating that SM-88 “improves survival,” the trial did not include a control group, and Tyme’s announcement merely compared survival data to historical controls. Market commentators were quick to highlight this glaring deficiency in the Phase II Study.

On this news, Tyme’s stock price fell $1.32 per share, or 35.39%, to close at $2.41 per share on January 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
00:39
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
08:30
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

Latest news

22:08
SECU Foundation Renews Public Fellows Internship Program with $850,000 Investment
22:08
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danske Bank A/S – DNKEY
22:05
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Cardtronics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
22:05
CVR Partners Files Form 10-K Annual Report For Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2018
22:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tyme Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TYME
22:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL, MAXR, GSM and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:00
Insurance Industry Thought Leader, Don Bailey, Joins Zywave Advisory Board

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 22:25:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-21 23:25:21 - 2019-02-21 22:25:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY