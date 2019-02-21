Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00am ET

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2018 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link https://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Gaston Tano

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Telephone: 416.744.5539

Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com

shawcor.com