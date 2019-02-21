21/02/2019 19:56:01

Smoke Cartel CEO to Speak on “The Intersection of Cannabis + Tech + Women” at the National Cannabis Festival in Washington D.C. 4/20 Weekend

SAVANNAH, GA, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical cannabis accessory company. Today the company announced CEO, Darby Cox,  and Smoke Cartel teammate, Samantha Kramer, will speak on “The Intersection of Cannabis + Tech + Women” at the 4th Annual National Cannabis Festival in Washington D.C. over 4/20 weekend.

As a “Sessions Selection Contest” winner, Smoke Cartel’s application was ranked by a panel of cannabis industry leaders before public voting took place across social media channels. Cox and Kramer will educate on the barriers women face in cannabis and tech industries, how these skill sets can be combined to turn challenges into opportunities, and the ways in which Smoke Cartel is holding the door open for other women.

“It’s important to us that our customers understand Smoke Cartel’s values, and diversity-driven technology is something we attribute to our ability to engage over 125,000 customers in over 50 countries,” says Darby Cox. “We’re excited to have a platform to motivate more women to harness the power of cannabis and tech as we communicate our company values to the large National Cannabis Festival network.”

In 2015, Fortune famously announced “women CEOs in the Fortune 1000 drive three times the returns as S&P 500 enterprises run predominantly by men,” though women received a mere $1.46 billion compared to men’s $58.2 billion in 2016. This will be a launching point for the NCF discussion which will propose solutions for using technology to address these disparities in the cannabis industry.

About Smoke Cartel, Inc.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC) is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. The Company provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service, and rapid dependable shipping. Smoke Cartel offers 24-hour support and online chat services to ensure the customer experience is timely and professional. Smoke Cartel operates a transparent business model which is important in an industry with varying state regulations and significant scrutiny. The Company’s website at www.smokecartel.com offers fast load times and optimizations, making the product search process quick and seamless.

(Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties in Smoke Cartel, Inc.’s (the “Company”) business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such statements, estimates and projections constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Smoke Cartel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.)

Contact at Smoke Cartel:

Samantha Kramer

Investor Relations Coordinator

Phone: (912) 314-6746  

samantha@smokecartel.com

