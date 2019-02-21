21/02/2019 22:43:59

Sonalysts enters ‘Engineering Sprint’ as top vendor in MGMWERX challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonalysts, Inc., will move forward as the vendor of choice for the Engineering Sprint stage of the MGMWERX Spacecraft Engagement Simulation Experiment Challenge.

The Waterford, Conn., based company was selected by MGMWERX and its partner, the Blue Horizons Program at Air University, from a narrowed field of three vendors following the Design Sprint.

This collaborative effort is answering a call for the development of a mobile-friendly application that leverages simulations and gamification to deliver lessons in spacelift, orbital mechanics, operational implications of orbit type, and satellite constellation design for the U.S. Air Force.

During the Engineering Sprint, Sonalysts will develop a working prototype of the tool to demonstrate a “mission” at each layer of space operations for evaluation by MGMWERX and Blue Horizons. Once complete they will move into the Build Sprint and ultimately final beta testing.

“Our goal is to enable a result that is faster, better, and cheaper than that of the traditional acquisition cycle,” said Steve Werner, MGMWERX director.

“MGMWERX offers a unique capability to reach new commercial talent to quickly solve Air Force problem sets. In a matter of months Airmen have a tool in their hands to begin addressing operational needs," said Lt. Col. Edward G. Ferguson, a Blue Horizons fellow at Air University.

“In the case of SESE we are pursuing an accelerated timeline for prototype delivery, a new concept to familiarize Airmen with the challenges of space operations, and pushing the boundaries of mobile technology,” Ferguson added. “None of this is possible without the flexibility and adaptability Blue Horizons gets from its partnership with MGMWERX.”

MGMWERX Challenges engage a broad audience to join the problem-solving process like the one presented for space training. Mock Science and ExoAnalytic contributed as top-three vendors and provided expertise, alternative thoughts and approaches to solving the issue.

“The sprints have given the Blue Horizons-MGMWERX team the opportunity to quickly and competitively identify the best partner to develop and implement an unclassified gamification of space operations principles,” said Ferguson. “Each vendor provided a novel approach to our problem set and the biggest challenge was selecting a single partner.”

“We have benefitted from the diversity of ideas received from the field of idea-submitters in the initial Challenge Phase and applied some of the ideas received to shape the specifications,” added Werner. “Overall, the final design specification has been made much better, by virtue of the variety of ideas presented throughout the different phases.”

Participants in the Design Challenge were compensated for their time, labor, materials; and will continue to have the opportunity to secure funding for prototype and experimentation, a government contract, or promote their work with the Air Force.

For more information on MGMWERX and their Challenge opportunities, visit: www.mgmwerx.org

MGMWERX

info@mgmwerx.org

334-240-9481

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4426f17-86cd-43e0-841d-6449c03e7dbb

MGMWERX_LogoColor.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

Latest news

21 Feb
Stifel Announces Pricing of $150 Million of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
21 Feb
Peeks Social Announces Private Placement and Agreement to Settle Trade Payable for Shares
21 Feb
HOTEL reports 31% and 28% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 2018
21 Feb
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Annual and Quarterly Operating Results
21 Feb
MEDIA ALERT: RISC-V Comes to DVCon
21 Feb
Isodiol International Inc. Updates Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in Response to Recent Shareholder Inquiries
21 Feb
German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens First Corporation Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
21 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, ALKS, GE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb
Sonalysts enters ‘Engineering Sprint’ as top vendor in MGMWERX challenge

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 00:04:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-22 01:04:47 - 2019-02-22 00:04:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY