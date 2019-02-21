21/02/2019 18:23:26

SuperSonic Imagine will present its Aixplorer® MACH 30 ultrasound system at the 25th European Congress of Radiology (ECR 2019)

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company specialising in ultrasound medical imaging, will introduce Aixplorer MACH 30 at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR 2019), which will be held in Vienna, Austria, from 27 February to 3 March 2019.

The Congress, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, is organised by the European Society of Radiology (ESR) and attracts more than 28,000 medical imaging professionals every year, from more than 100 countries.

We are very excited to present Aixplorer MACH 30 at the European Congress of Radiology. An increasing number of our new ultrasound systems are being installed across Europe; we have begun to install them in radiology departments of university hospitals and private radiology clinics in Germany, Romania, Italy and of course France. Users underline the image quality and optimised diagnostic performance of the different modes, notably ShearWave PLUS, as well as the new ergonomics making the ultrasound system easier and quicker to use,” points out Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

Aixplorer MACH 30 gives a new insight to ultrasound imaging

A new example of disruptive technology from SuperSonic Imagine, Aixplorer MACH 30 is introducing a new generation of UltraFast™ imaging which helps optimise all modes of imaging (Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S – Planewave UltraSensitive™ Imaging and TriVu) to provide better diagnostic performance while offering exceptional image quality on all conventional imaging modes thanks to preserved purity of the ultrasound signal.

A new generation of ShearWave elastography (SWE PLUS), even more powerful, is also emerging, making it possible to view and measure tissue stiffness in real time on a significantly improved colour map, notably in terms of acquisition speed, size of the elastography region of interest and examination depth.

It includes the SonicPad® touchpad, an unprecedented enhancement in the world of ultrasound systems, designed to simplify user experience. The SonicPad® improves the radiologist’s workflow by reducing from 77% the user’s movements and thus reduce the time per exam of more than 30%.

The enhanced performance, elegant and functional design, and streamlined user experience of Aixplorer MACH 30 appeal to users around the world.

Model demonstrations with Aixplorer MACH 30 will be organised throughout the ECR on SuperSonic Imagine’s stand (no. 504, Expo X5).

Learn more about Aixplorer MACH 30 at supersonicimagine.com or aixplorer-mach.com

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system’s innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,000 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.7 million in 2017, representing annual growth of 11%. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

Find out more at www.supersonicimagine.com.

