21/02/2019 11:30:00

Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and integrity solutions, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conferences:

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Park Central, San Francisco

Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:30 PM PT

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:50 PM PT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at https://investor.talend.com. The replays of the presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud integration solutions, puts more of the right data to work for your business, faster. Talend Cloud delivers a single platform for simple and complex data integration tasks across public, private, and hybrid cloud, as well as on-premises environments, and enables greater collaboration between IT and business teams. Combined with self-service solutions and hundreds of pre-built connectors from SaaS applications to cloud data warehouses, Talend allows you to cost-effectively meet the demands of ever-increasing data volumes, users, and use cases.

Almost 3,000 global enterprise customers have chosen Talend to put their data to work including GE, HP Inc., and Domino’s. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld, and SD Times. For more information, please visit https://www.talend.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor, VP of Corporate Communications

Talend

408 674-1238

ctaylor@talend.com

Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane

The Blueshirt Group for Talend

415-217-2632

ir@talend.com

