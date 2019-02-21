20/02/2019 23:19:08

VAALCO Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter earnings release and conference call.

VAALCO said it will issue its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release on Wednesday, March 6 after the close of trading and host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial and operational results on Thursday morning, March 7 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 841-1668.  International parties may dial (661) 378-9859.  The confirmation code is 7395109.  This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com.  An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.  

About VAALCO

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil. The Company's properties and acreage are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.

Investor Contact

Phil Patman 713-623-0801

20 Feb EGY
11 Feb EGY
VAALCO Energy Announces 76% Increase in Proved Reserves at Year-End 2018 and a 2019 Drilling Program to Include Up to Three Development Wells Funded With Cash on Hand and Cash From Operations
14 Nov RDS.A
Recent Analysis Shows Atlas Financial, Royal Dutch Shell, Vaalco Energy, Myovant Sciences, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
07 Nov EGY
Vaalco Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
01 Nov EGY
VAALCO Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
25 Sep EGY
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces 10-Year Extension of Etame Exclusive Exploitation Areas Through 2028
06 Aug EGY
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
31 Jul EGY
VAALCO Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
19 Jun EGY
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update
04 Jun EGY
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standard and Provides Operational Update

