21/02/2019 11:30:00

Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 7, 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China, announced today that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on March 7, 2019 before the U.S. market opens.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at https://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 7, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business developments.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

China: 400-120-0654 
Hong Kong:  852 3018 6776 
United States: 1-855-500-8701 
International: 65 6713-5440 
Passcode:  2673194 
    

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at https://ir.xunlei.com

Following the earnings conference call, an archived version of the call will be accessible 4 hours after the call’s completion by dialing:

China:  400-602-2065 
Hong Kong:  800-963-117 
United States: 1-855-452-5696 
International: 61-2-9003-4211 
Replay Passcode: 2673194 
Replay End Date: March 15, 2019 

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei”) is a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China. Xunlei operates a powerful internet platform in China based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its core products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and cloud acceleration subscription services. Xunlei is increasingly extending into mobile devices in part through potentially pre-installed acceleration products in mobile phones. Benefitting from the large user base accumulated by Xunlei Accelerator, Xunlei has further developed various value-added services to meet a fuller spectrum of its users’ digital media content access and consumption needs.

CONTACT: IR Contact:

Xunlei Limited

Email: ir@xunlei.com

Tel: +86 755 8633 8443

Website: https://ir.xunlei.com

282529224901463569.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
00:39
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
3
CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels Named “Top Pick” by ConsumerLab.com
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

11:39
RANE to Exhibit at the 2019 GARP Risk Convention
11:30
Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 7, 2019
11:30
Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
11:30
Gold Standard’s Jasperoid Wash Emerging as 4th Large, Shallow Oxide Gold Deposit at Railroad-Pinion Project
11:30
AppYea, Inc. Engages Smalltell, a Social Commerce and Design Company
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:16
Net Asset Value(s)
11:15
Edge Therapeutics Announces Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 11:55:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-21 12:55:16 - 2019-02-21 11:55:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY