Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 7, 2019

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China, announced today that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on March 7, 2019 before the U.S. market opens.
The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at https://ir.xunlei.com.
Conference Call
Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 7, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business developments.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:
|China:
|
|400-120-0654
|
|Hong Kong:
|
|852 3018 6776
|
|United States:
|
|1-855-500-8701
|
|International:
|
|65 6713-5440
|
|Passcode:
|
|2673194
|
|
|
|
|
The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at https://ir.xunlei.com
Following the earnings conference call, an archived version of the call will be accessible 4 hours after the call’s completion by dialing:
|China:
|
|400-602-2065
|
|Hong Kong:
|
|800-963-117
|
|United States:
|
|1-855-452-5696
|
|International:
|
|61-2-9003-4211
|
|Replay Passcode:
|
|2673194
|
|Replay End Date:
|
|March 15, 2019
|
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei”) is a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China. Xunlei operates a powerful internet platform in China based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its core products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and cloud acceleration subscription services. Xunlei is increasingly extending into mobile devices in part through potentially pre-installed acceleration products in mobile phones. Benefitting from the large user base accumulated by Xunlei Accelerator, Xunlei has further developed various value-added services to meet a fuller spectrum of its users’ digital media content access and consumption needs.
CONTACT: IR Contact:
Xunlei Limited
Email: ir@xunlei.com
Tel: +86 755 8633 8443
Website: https://ir.xunlei.com
282529224901463569.jpg