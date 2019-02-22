22/02/2019 21:16:52

Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today reported that the Compensation Committee of Alder’s Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 60,000 shares of Alder’s common stock to a new employee under Alder’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, effective February 18, 2019.

The stock option will vest with respect to 25% of the shares underlying the option one year after the employee’s employment start date and the remaining 75% of the shares underlying the option will vest in equal monthly installments over the 36 month period following the one year anniversary of the employee’s employment start date, subject to the employee’s continued service to Alder through each relevant vesting date.  The option has a ten year term and an exercise price of $13.98 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Alder’s common stock on February 18, 2019.

The stock option was granted as an inducement material to the employee’s entering into employment with Alder in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the migraine treatment paradigm through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Alder’s lead product candidate, eptinezumab, is a pivotal-stage monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). Eptinezumab is currently in late-stage clinical development and, if approved, will be the first-to-market infusion therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, visit www.alderbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                                        

Michael Schaffzin

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

michael@sternir.com

Media Contact: 

Ashley Cadle

TogoRun

a.cadle@togorun.com

310.463.0143

Alder 1C Logo with R (002) (1).JPG

Related content
13:00 - 
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Submits Biologics License App..
21 Feb - 
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at the 8th Annual ..
19 Feb - 
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Host Conference Call to Di..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:16 ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
13:00 ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Submits Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Eptinezumab
21 Feb ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
19 Feb ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial and Operating Results
14 Feb ALDR
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Varonis, Dolby Laboratories, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Retail Properties of America, Cerus, and Motorcar Parts of America — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
01 Feb ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
25 Jan ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
17 Jan ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Paul Streck, M.D. Chief Medical Officer
31 Dec ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
14 Dec ALDR
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year
5
Admiral Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Philadelphia MSA Office Property

Related stock quotes

Alder BioPharmaceuticals.. 14.35 1.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

21:16
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
21:15
Nevada Gold & Casinos Announces Voting Results of Special Shareholder Meeting
21:10
TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements
21:10
Nasdaq Halts Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
21:05
EverQuote to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference
21:05
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Honored as One of the Best Place to Work in Indiana for a Third Year
21:05
Mimecast to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019
21:05
Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Time Change for Upcoming Earnings Conference Call
21:00
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 21:44:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-22 22:44:44 - 2019-02-22 21:44:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY