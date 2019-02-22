22/02/2019 19:07:09

Alkermes Public Limited Company Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – ALKS

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Alkermes Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ALKS) from February 17, 2017 through November 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Alkermes investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/alkermes-public-limited-company/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Contact:  

Vik Pawar, Esq.  

Pawar Law Group  

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  

New York, NY 10007  

Tel: (917) 261-2277  

Fax: (212) 571-0938  

info@pawarlawgroup.com  

Pawar-Law-Group-logo-gold.png

Related content
19:01 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, AXGN, ALKS and SVXY: Levi..
18:05 - 
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith R..
17:47 - 
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:07 ALKS
Alkermes Public Limited Company Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – ALKS
19:01 AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, AXGN, ALKS and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:05 ALKS
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc, Inc. (ALKS)
17:47 ALKS
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:13 AVP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ALKS, UXIN and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, ALKS, GE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb ALKS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alkermes plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline  – ALKS
21 Feb ALKS
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes plc (ALKS)
21 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, DXC and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb ASTE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year

Related stock quotes

Alkermes PLC - Ordinary .. 33.24 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

19:48
YRC Worldwide Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important March 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – YRCW
19:42
Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important March 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – YRIV
19:35
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Health Insu
19:30
Pre-Sales Begin at Exciting, New Emerald Park Neighborhoods at New Haven in Ontario Ranch
19:28
Canaccord Genuity initiates research coverage of CLS Holdings
19:20
Nova Lifestyle, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important February 26, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – NVFY

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 20:13:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-22 21:13:24 - 2019-02-22 20:13:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY