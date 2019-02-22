22/02/2019 14:53:43

Anima Biotech to Present at the 12th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 12th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, taking place in Zurich, Switzerland, February 25 – 26, 2019.

Yochi Slonim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company’s business and technology during his presentation and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference. Additionally, Mr. Slonim will participate as an expert on the “Platform Technologies & Novel Therapeutics Panel” being held during the conference.

Details regarding the company’s presentation and panel are as follows:

Event: 12th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum - Company Presentation

Date: Monday, February 25, 2019

Time: 2:45 p.m. CET

Room: Panorama C (Track D)

Venue: The Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland

Event: Platform Technologies & Novel Therapeutics Panel

Date: Monday, February 25, 2019

Time: 5:15 p.m. CET

Room: Panorama C

Venue: The Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel, Zurich, Switzerland

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com

