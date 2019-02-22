22/02/2019 13:37:52

Barrick Comments on Media Speculation

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that the Company has reviewed the opportunity to merge with Newmont Mining Corporation in an all-share nil premium transaction. No decision has been taken at this time. 

Enquiries:

Investor & media relations

Kathy du Plessis

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website:

www.barrick.com

