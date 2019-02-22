22/02/2019 13:31:00

BioAg World Congress honors Pam Marrone with inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

DELHI, India, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAgWorld Congress – Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), a leading global provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products, today announced that Dr. Pamela Marrone, founder and CEO of MBI, was honored this week with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award by BioAg World and Bionema, a leading biopesticide product testing and technology development company.

Nominated by her peers as “a remarkable individual who has made big contributions to the BioAg industry,” Marrone was lauded for her consistent achievement in advancing the BioAg industry, specifically in biopesticides.

Also receiving the honor was Giuseppe Natale, CEO of Valagro, for biostimulants.

Marrone founded her namesake company in 2006 to discover and develop effective and environmentally responsible, biologically based products for pest management and plant health. During her three-decade-long career – during which she founded three companies that screened hundreds of thousands of microbes and developed multiple breakthrough products – she has worked hard to bring rigorous science and legitimacy to the biopesticide category, significantly helping change the paradigm of “organic-only” to integration in mainstream conventional programs. In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Marrone is active with industry and other agriculture- and education-related organizations. She was the founding chair of the Bioproducts Industry Alliance in 2000, which now has more than 100 members.

BioAg World Congress, an annual gathering of international BioAg industry leaders and experts, organized by Global BioAg Linkages, was held Feb. 19-20 in Delhi, India. More than 300 attended from around the globe. Marrone was a featured speaker.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) strives to lead the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include the potential of the MBI’s products and market projection. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

Press Inquiries                 

Jay Austin

jaustin@prizimus.com

914-980-7788

MBI Investor Relations                

Greg Falesnik                                    

Managing Director                          

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-385-6449                                    

MBII@mzgroup.us                         

www.mzgroup.us

Commercial Agriculture & Turf Public Relations

Alicia Gillman

Agricultural Trades

AGillman@MarroneBio.com

480-889-4219

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f600a24e-2a7e-4e47-8b03-b6efb9f0c24c

Marrone Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
62
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
22
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
18
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
21 Feb
GEN
Igen i dag ses de Anonyme (ANON) dvs. hovedsageligt shorterne - hen over dagen næsten desperat søger..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
4
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

13:46
Net Asset Value(s)
13:45
Pershing Resources Names Maria Stan to Its Board of Directors
13:43
Tamino Minerals Announces Update on One Pager Circular on Website
13:42
NutraFuels, Inc. Tests Confirm High Quality Proprietary Ultra Shear Technology Platform
13:38
Net Asset Value(s)
13:37
Barrick Comments on Media Speculation
13:37
New Research Further Demonstrates Clinical Utility and Improved Ease of Use with Daxor Corporation’s Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA-100®) in Critical Care
13:33
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
13:32
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 14:05:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-22 15:05:01 - 2019-02-22 14:05:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY