BioAg World Congress honors Pam Marrone with inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

DELHI, India, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAgWorld Congress – Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), a leading global provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products, today announced that Dr. Pamela Marrone, founder and CEO of MBI, was honored this week with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award by BioAg World and Bionema, a leading biopesticide product testing and technology development company.

Nominated by her peers as “a remarkable individual who has made big contributions to the BioAg industry,” Marrone was lauded for her consistent achievement in advancing the BioAg industry, specifically in biopesticides.

Also receiving the honor was Giuseppe Natale, CEO of Valagro, for biostimulants.

Marrone founded her namesake company in 2006 to discover and develop effective and environmentally responsible, biologically based products for pest management and plant health. During her three-decade-long career – during which she founded three companies that screened hundreds of thousands of microbes and developed multiple breakthrough products – she has worked hard to bring rigorous science and legitimacy to the biopesticide category, significantly helping change the paradigm of “organic-only” to integration in mainstream conventional programs. In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Marrone is active with industry and other agriculture- and education-related organizations. She was the founding chair of the Bioproducts Industry Alliance in 2000, which now has more than 100 members.

BioAg World Congress, an annual gathering of international BioAg industry leaders and experts, organized by Global BioAg Linkages , was held Feb. 19-20 in Delhi, India. More than 300 attended from around the globe. Marrone was a featured speaker.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) strives to lead the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

