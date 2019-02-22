22/02/2019 01:28:47

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ). Our investigation concerns whether Domino’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that “[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino’s Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members.” Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that “[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino’s allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities” and “contends that in return, Domino’s Pizza’s CEO, board members, officers, and employees could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.” Following publication of the Blue MauMau report, Domino’s stock price fell sharply on February 20, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Domino’s shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Domino’s please go to https://bespc.com/dpz/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

