Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Qlik Technologies.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 21, 2019 and valued at $560 million, Attunity stockholders will receive $19.93 in cash for each share of Attunity common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Attunity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Attunity shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Attunity please go to https://bespc.com/attu/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

