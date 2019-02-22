Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA). Our investigation concerns whether Vanda has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value published an article titled, “Vanda: In the Land of The Blind, The One-Eyed Man is King.” According to this article, a 150-page whistleblower lawsuit contains detailed allegations that, “Vanda has engaged in a series of fraudulent schemes, some personally orchestrated by [its CEO], to defraud government payors.” The whistleblower lawsuit alleges “illegal off-label promotion of both of Vanda’s drugs, Vanda’s participation in a fraud involving doctors writing hundreds of ‘fake prescriptions’ and pocketing cash using Vanda-issued copay cards, falsified documents in internal systems, and resignations of senior executives who refused to participate in illegal activity.”

On this news, Vanda’s share price fell by more than 5%, closing at $18.00 on February 11, 2019.

