CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ALKS, UXIN and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Immunomedics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii)  the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the  authority  to  investigate and  correct  critical  FDA  violations  occurring  at  the  Morris  Plains, New  Jersey  facility;  (iii)  the  Company  suffered  a  February  2018  data  integrity  breach  at  the Morris  Plains,  New  Jersey  facility  which,  among  other  issues, included  the backdating records and  manipulation  of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control  data  submitted  in  connection  with  its  BLA  for  sacituzumab  govitecan  was  insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

To learn more about the Immunomedics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Alkermes plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alkermes plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - August 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/avon-products-inc-loss-form?wire=3

In order to inflate its reported revenue and representative growth metric during the Class Period, Avon engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market. Avon did not disclose the changes to its credit terms in Brazil. Avon also failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil.

To learn more about the Avon Products, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

