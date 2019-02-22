CORRECTING and REPLACING – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; and Provides Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), please note that the anticipated spend for landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures for fiscal year 2019 has been updated to $12.5 million, rather than $13.5 million as originally stated, where appearing in both the seventh bullet of the "2019 Outlook" section's second list as well as the table showing the reconciliation of the Company's anticipated Free Cash Flow and anticipated Normalized Free Cash Flow from anticipated Net cash provided by operating activities. In that same table, the Normalized Free Cash Flow has been correspondingly updated to $51 million - $55 million, from $52 million - $56 million as originally stated. Also, the second column header of the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio table has been changed to "Covenant Requirement at December 31, 2018", rather than "Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018" as originally stated. Complete corrected text and tables follow.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2018. The Company also provided guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018:

Revenues were $174.7 million for the quarter, up $23.5 million, or 15.5%, from the same period in 2017. Revenues were $660.7 million for the fiscal year, up $61.4 million, or 10.2%, from fiscal year 2017.

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 4.5%, driven by strong collection pricing, up 5.6%, and robust landfill pricing, up 3.7%, from the same period in 2017.

Net loss was $(13.7) million for the quarter, as compared to net income of $20.0 million for the same period in 2017. Net income was $6.4 million for the fiscal year, as compared to net loss of $(21.8) million in fiscal year 2017.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders* was $4.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders was $27.2 million for the fiscal year, as compared to $28.7 million in fiscal year 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $33.8 million for the quarter, up $3.6 million, or 12.0%, from the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $138.0 million for the fiscal year, up $9.0 million, or 7.0%, from fiscal year 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $120.8 million for the fiscal year, up $13.3 million, or 12.4%, from fiscal year 2017.

Normalized Free Cash Flow* was $47.1 million for the fiscal year, up $8.3 million, or 21.3%, from fiscal year 2017.

“We had a strong operational quarter and a great year, as we continued to execute well against our key strategies as part of our 2021 plan,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “We remain focused on driving cash flow growth by increasing landfill returns, improving collection profitability, creating incremental value through resource solutions, using technology to drive profitable growth and efficiencies, and efficiently allocating capital for strategic growth.”

“We continued to make substantial progress ramping up our strategic growth initiative in 2018, with the acquisition of 10 businesses with roughly $77 million of annualized revenues," Casella said. "We have built strong process and discipline in our acquisition approach, and we plan to remain focused on acquiring well run businesses in strategic markets that will drive additional internalization to our landfills and leverage operating synergies. We expect revenue growth of approximately 5.5% in 2019 from the roll-over impact of acquisitions completed in 2018. Further, our acquisition pipeline remains robust entering 2019, and we believe that we are well positioned to again surpass our target to acquire or develop $20 million to $40 million of annualized revenues in 2019.”

“Given the strength of our cash flow growth and our robust acquisition activity to date, we are on track to outpace our Normalized Free Cash Flow growth targets set as part of our 2021 plan,” Casella said. “We are increasing our Normalized Free Cash Flow target range for fiscal year 2021 to between $65 million and $70 million, or roughly 10% to 15% per year of growth.”

“During 2018, strong operating performance in our integrated solid waste, customer solutions and organics operations more than offset the significant commodity pricing headwinds in our recycling business,” Casella said. “Our disciplined solid waste pricing programs continue to drive significant value, with collection pricing up 5.6% and landfill pricing up 3.7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Solid waste volumes were flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter, or up 0.5% excluding the negative volume headwind resulting from a fire related business interruption at a transfer station.”

“Our team has done a great job over the last several years working to off-take risk across our business, including recycling commodity pricing risk,” Casella said. “As recycled paper and cardboard commodity prices stabilized over the last six months, our trailing SRA fee and revenue share contracts, where applied, are now fully recovering lower commodity prices. Despite our average commodity revenue per ton being down roughly 18% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, our efforts to improve our recycling business model, reset pricing on legacy contracts, and reduce contamination all contributed to increasing operating income $0.7 million in the recycling business year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Looking forward to 2019, we expect recycling results to improve further as several third-party recycling processing contracts will reset over the next six months.”

For the fourth quarter, revenues were $174.7 million, up $23.5 million, or 15.5%, from the same period in 2017, with revenue growth mainly driven by robust collection, higher cost recovery fees, acquisition activity, and higher volumes in the organics and customer solutions lines-of-business, partially offset by lower recycling commodity pricing and volumes.

Net loss was $(13.7) million, or $(0.32) per diluted common share, as compared to net income of $20.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share for the same period in 2017. Adjusted Net income Attributable to Common Stockholders was $4.1 million, or $0.09 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share*, for the fourth quarter, compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders of $4.6 million, or $0.11 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2017.

The fourth quarter included: a $15.8 million Southbridge Landfill closure charge, $0.9 million of expense from acquisition activities and other items, and a $1.1 million impairment charge for the Company’s investment in RecycleRewards, Inc. The same period in 2017 included a $(16.1) million benefit from U.S tax reform; partially offset by $0.3 million Southbridge Landfill closure charge, $0.2 million of expense from acquisition activities and other items, and $0.2 million of tax effect.

Operating loss was $(5.1) million for the fourth quarter, as compared to operating income of $9.9 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted Operating Income* was $11.6 million for the fourth quarter, up $1.3 million from the same period in 2017.

For the fiscal year, revenues were $660.7 million, up $61.4 million, or 10.2%, from fiscal year 2017, with revenue growth mainly driven by robust collection and disposal pricing, higher solid waste volumes, higher cost recovery fees, acquisition activity, and higher volumes in the organics and customer solutions lines-of-business, partially offset by lower recycling commodity pricing and volumes.

Net income was $6.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, as compared to net loss of $(21.8) million, or $(0.52) per diluted common share, for fiscal year 2017. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders was $27.2 million, or $0.61 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the fiscal year, compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders of $28.7 million, or $0.67 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for fiscal year 2017.

Operating income was $39.7 million for the fiscal year, as compared to operating loss of $(12.6) million in fiscal year 2017. Adjusted Operating Income was $52.1 million for the fiscal year, down $(0.7) million from fiscal year 2017.

2019 Outlook

“Our fiscal year 2019 budget is on track with the fiscal year 2021 strategic plan that we first introduced in August 2017, and reflects continued execution of our key strategies with the goal of driving additional shareholder value," Casella said. “We expect strong growth again in 2019 despite the closure of the Southbridge Landfill in November 2018, driven by continued pricing execution, ramping up of tons at our landfills in New York, the roll-over impacts of acquisitions completed in 2018, and improvements in our recycling business as several legacy recycling contracts reset to further shift commodity risk to our customers and increase processing fees.”

The Company provided guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 by estimating results in the following ranges:

Revenues between $710 million and $725 million (as compared to $660.7 million in fiscal year 2018);

Net income between $34 million and $38 million (as compared to $6.4 million in fiscal year 2018);

Adjusted EBITDA between $152 million and $156 million (as compared to $138.0 million in fiscal year 2018);

Net cash provided by operating activities between $119 million and $123 million (as compared to $120.8 million in fiscal year 2018); and

Normalized Free Cash Flow between $51 million and $55 million (as compared to $47.1 million in fiscal year 2018).

Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Free Cash Flow related to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 are described in the Reconciliation of 2019 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Normalized Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward looking estimates for fiscal year 2019 do not contemplate any unanticipated or non-recurring impacts.

The Company provided the following assumptions that are built into its outlook:

Overall the Company expects revenue growth of between 7.5% and 9.7% in fiscal year 2019.

In the solid waste business, revenue growth of between 10.0% and 12%, with price growth from 3.5% to 4.5%, volume growth from 0.0% to 1.0%, 7.5% growth from acquisitions already completed, and roughly a 2.0% headwind from the Southbridge Landfill closure.

In the recycling business, overall revenue growth of between 2.0% and 5.0%, mainly driven by slightly higher recycling commodity prices, higher processing fees, and neutral to slightly higher volumes.

In the Other segment, overall revenue growth of between 1.0% and 2.0%, with growth in the industrial segment for the Customer Solutions group and higher volumes in the Organics group.

The budget includes approximately 5.5% revenue growth from the roll-over impact of acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2018, but does not include any acquisitions that have not yet been completed.

Capital expenditures of approximately $83 million, with roughly $8.5 million of non-recurring capital associated with acquisition integration and recycling facility upgrades. Payments on operating lease contracts of approximately $6.0 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities will be negatively impacted in 2019 as we plan to spend $12.5 million on landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures associated with the Southbridge landfill closure and Potsdam remediation project.

No material changes in the regional economy from the last 12 months.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239; media contact Joseph Fusco, Vice President at (802) 772-2247; or visit the Company’s website at https://www.casella.com .

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for accretion, depletion of landfill operating lease obligations, the Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net, gains on asset sales, development project charge write-offs, contract settlement charges, legal settlement costs, tax settlement costs, bargain purchase gains, asset impairment charges, environmental remediation charges, severance and reorganization costs, expenses from acquisition activities and other items, gains on the settlement of acquisition related contingent consideration, fiscal year-end transition costs, proxy contest costs, as well as impacts from divestiture transactions (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company also discloses earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted for the Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net, gains on asset sales, development project charge write-offs, contract settlement charges, legal settlement costs, tax settlement costs, bargain purchase gains, asset impairment charges, environmental remediation charges, severance and reorganization costs, expenses from acquisition activities and other items, gains on the settlement of acquisition related contingent consideration, fiscal year-end transition costs, proxy contest costs, as well as impacts from divestiture transactions (“Adjusted Operating Income”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company also discloses net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted for the U.S. tax reform impact, the Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net, gains on asset sales, development project charge write-offs, contract settlement charges, legal settlement costs, tax settlement costs, bargain purchase gains, asset impairment charges, environmental remediation charges, severance and reorganization costs, expenses from acquisition activities and other items, gains on the settlement of acquisition related contingent consideration, fiscal year-end transition costs, proxy contest costs, impacts from divestiture transactions, losses on debt modifications, as well as impairment of investments ("Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company also discloses Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, which is Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders divided by Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of options and restricted / performance stock units.

The Company also discloses net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures, less payments on landfill operating lease contracts, plus proceeds from divestiture transactions, plus proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, plus proceeds from property insurance settlement, plus (less) contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interest holders (“Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company also discloses Free Cash Flow plus certain cash outflows associated with landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures, plus certain cash outflows associated with new contract and project capital expenditures, (less) plus cash (inflows) outflows associated with certain business dissolutions, plus cash interest outflows associated with the timing of refinancing transactions (“Normalized Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

The Company also discloses net cash provided by operating activities, plus changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures, gains on sale of property and equipment, environmental remediation charges, losses on debt extinguishment, stock based compensation expense, the Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net, interest expense, cash interest expense, provisions for income taxes, net of deferred taxes and adjustments as allowed by the Company's credit facility agreement ("Consolidated EBITDA") and total long-term debt and capital leases, less unencumbered cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2.0 million ("Consolidated Funded Debt, Net" and, divided by Consolidated EBITDA, the "Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio"), which are non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Income are reconciled to net (loss) income; Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is reconciled to net (loss) income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share is reconciled to diluted earnings per common share; Free Cash Flow, Normalized Free Cash Flow and Consolidated EBITDA are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities; and Consolidated Funded Debt, Net is reconciled to total long-term debt and capital leases.

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Free Cash Flow, Normalized Free Cash Flow Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio because it considers them important supplemental measures of its performance and believes they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of the Company’s results. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to further understand its “core operating performance.” The Company believes its “core operating performance” is helpful in understanding its ongoing performance in the ordinary course of operations. The Company believes that providing Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Free Cash Flow, Normalized Free Cash Flow, Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio to investors, in addition to corresponding income statement and cash flow statement measures, affords investors the benefit of viewing its performance using the same financial metrics that the management team uses in making many key decisions and understanding how the core business and its results of operations has performed. The Company further believes that providing this information allows its investors greater transparency and a better understanding of its core financial performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Free Cash Flow, Normalized Free Cash Flow, Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Free Cash Flow, Normalized Free Cash Flow, Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated Funded Debt, Net and the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio presented by other companies.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Unaudited Revenues $ 174,724 $ 151,223 $ 660,660 $ 599,309 Operating expenses: Cost of operations 121,760 104,227 453,291 405,188 General and administration 22,431 20,855 84,791 79,243 Depreciation and amortization 18,936 15,795 70,508 62,102 Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net 15,793 316 8,054 65,183 Expense from acquisition activities and other items 942 176 1,872 176 Contract settlement charge — — 2,100 — Development project charge — — 311 — 179,862 141,369 620,927 611,892 Operating (loss) income (5,138 ) 9,854 39,733 (12,583 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 6,835 6,015 26,021 24,887 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 7,352 517 Impairment of investments 1,069 — 1,069 — Other income (149 ) (368 ) (745 ) (935 ) Other expense, net 7,755 5,647 33,697 24,469 (Loss) income before income taxes (12,893 ) 4,207 6,036 (37,052 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 783 (15,814 ) (384 ) (15,253 ) Net (loss) income $ (13,676 ) $ 20,021 $ 6,420 $ (21,799 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 42,936 42,033 42,688 41,846 Basic earnings per common share $ (0.32 ) $ 0.48 $ 0.15 $ (0.52 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 42,936 43,394 44,168 41,846 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.15 $ (0.52 )

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

ASSETS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,007 $ 1,995 Accounts receivable - trade, net 74,937 65,953 Other current assets 18,149 16,432 Total current assets 97,093 84,380 Property, plant and equipment, net 404,577 361,547 Goodwill 162,734 122,605 Intangible assets, net 34,767 8,149 Restricted assets 1,248 1,220 Cost method investments 11,264 12,333 Deferred income taxes 9,594 11,567 Other non-current assets 11,133 13,148 Total assets $ 732,410 $ 614,949 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term debt and capital leases $ 2,298 $ 4,926 Accounts payable 57,289 47,081 Other accrued liabilities 51,910 36,562 Total current liabilities 111,497 88,569 Long-term debt and capital leases, less current maturities 542,001 477,576 Other long-term liabilities 94,744 86,666 Total stockholders' deficit (15,832 ) (37,862 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 732,410 $ 614,949

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,420 $ (21,799 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,508 62,102 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 9,724 9,646 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 5,708 4,482 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount on long-term debt 2,449 2,692 Stock-based compensation 8,445 6,432 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (492 ) 49 Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge (1) 16,179 63,526 Southbridge Landfill insurance recovery for investing activities (3,506 ) — Non-cash expense from acquisition activities and other items 757 — Developmental project charge 311 — Loss on debt extinguishment 7,352 517 Impairment of investments 1,069 — Deferred income taxes 1,250 (15,525 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures (5,340 ) (4,584 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,834 107,538 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (88,918 ) (5,056 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (73,232 ) (64,862 ) Payments on landfill operating lease contracts (7,415 ) (7,240 ) Proceeds from Southbridge Landfill insurance recovery for investing activities 3,506 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 870 711 Proceeds from property insurance settlement 992 — Net cash used in investing activities (164,197 ) (76,447 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings 634,700 185,500 Principal payments on long-term debt (584,223 ) (216,966 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (5,573 ) (1,452 ) Proceeds from the exercise of share based awards 471 1,278 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 45,375 (31,640 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,012 (549 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,995 2,544 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 4,007 $ 1,995 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash interest $ 23,523 $ 25,029 Cash income taxes, net of refunds $ 105 $ 146 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Non-current assets acquired through long-term obligations $ 7,092 $ 3,564

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Note 1: Southbridge Landfill Closure Charge, Net

In June 2017, the Company initiated its plan to cease operations of its Subtitle D landfill in Southbridge, Massachusetts ("Southbridge Landfill"). Accordingly, in fiscal years 2018 and 2017, we recorded charges associated with the closure of our Southbridge Landfill as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Asset impairment charge (1) $ — $ — $ — $ 47,999 Project development charge (2) — — — 9,149 Environmental remediation charge (3) — — — 6,379 Contract settlement charge (4) 8,724 — 8,724 — Landfill closure project charge (5) 6,012 — 6,012 — Charlton settlement charge (6) — — 1,216 — Legal and transaction costs (7) 1,057 316 2,102 1,656 Recovery on insurance settlement (8) — — (10,000 ) — Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net $ 15,793 $ 316 $ 8,054 $ 65,183

The Company performed a test of recoverability under Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 360, which indicated that the carrying value of our asset group that includes the Southbridge Landfill was no longer recoverable and, as a result, the asset group was assessed for impairment with an impairment charge allocated to the long-lived assets of the Southbridge Landfill in accordance with FASB ASC 360. The Company wrote-off deferred costs associated with Southbridge Landfill permitting activities no longer deemed viable. The Company recorded an environmental remediation charge associated with the installation of a municipal waterline. The Company recorded a contract settlement charge associated with the closure of Southbridge Landfill and the remaining future obligations due to the Town of Southbridge under the landfill operating agreement with the Town of Southbridge. The Company recorded a landfill closure project charge associated with increased costs under the revised closure plan at our Southbridge Landfill. The Company established a reserve associated with settlement of the Town of Charlton's claim against us. The Company incurred legal and other transaction costs associated with various matters as part of the Southbridge Landfill closure. The Company recorded a recovery on an environmental insurance settlement associated with the Southbridge Landfill closure.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share data)

Following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Income from Net (loss) income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (13,676 ) $ 20,021 $ 6,420 $ (21,799 ) Net (loss) income margin (7.8 )% 13.2 % 1.0 % (3.6 )% Provision (benefit) for income taxes 783 (15,814 ) (384 ) (15,253 ) Other income (149 ) (368 ) (745 ) (935 ) Impairment of investments 1,069 — 1,069 — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 7,352 517 Interest expense, net 6,835 6,015 26,021 24,887 Expense from acquisition activities and other items 942 176 1,872 176 Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net 15,793 316 8,054 65,183 Contract settlement charge — — 2,100 — Development project charge — — 311 — Depreciation and amortization 18,936 15,795 70,508 62,102 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 1,897 2,812 9,724 9,646 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 1,417 1,277 5,708 4,482 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,847 $ 30,230 $ 138,010 $ 129,006 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.4 % 20.0 % 20.9 % 21.5 % Depreciation and amortization (18,936 ) (15,795 ) (70,508 ) (62,102 ) Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations (1,897 ) (2,812 ) (9,724 ) (9,646 ) Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities (1,417 ) (1,277 ) (5,708 ) (4,482 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 11,597 $ 10,346 $ 52,070 $ 52,776 Adjusted Operating Income margin 6.6 % 6.8 % 7.9 % 8.8 %

Following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders from Net (loss) income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (13,676 ) $ 20,021 ) $ 6,420 $ (21,799 ) U.S. tax reform impact — (16,089 ) — (16,089 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 7,352 517 Impairment of investments 1,069 — 1,069 — Developmental project charge — — 311 — Expense from acquisition activities and other items 942 176 1,872 176 Contract settlement charge — — 2,100 — Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net 15,793 316 8,054 65,183 Tax effect (i) 13 206 (16 ) 752 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 4,141 $ 4,630 $ 27,162 $ 28,740 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 42,936 43,394 44,168 41,846 Dilutive effect of options and other stock awards 1,547 — — 1,182 Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding* 44,483 43,394 44,168 43,028 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.61 $ 0.67

The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments, including the impact of deferred tax adjustments.

Following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from Diluted earnings per common share:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.15 $ (0.52 ) U.S. tax reform impact — (0.36 ) — (0.39 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 0.16 0.01 Impairment of investments 0.02 — 0.02 — Development project charge — — 0.01 — Southbridge Landfill closure charge, net 0.37 0.01 0.18 1.55 Contract settlement charge — — 0.05 — Expense from acquisitions and other items 0.02 — 0.04 — Tax effect — — — 0.02 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.61 $ 0.67

Following is a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Normalized Free Cash Flow from Net cash provided by operating activities:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,917 $ 28,438 $ 120,834 $ 107,538 Capital expenditures (21,391 ) (21,450 ) (73,232 ) (64,862 ) Payments on landfill operating lease contracts (2,409 ) (3,509 ) (7,415 ) (7,240 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 261 54 870 711 Proceeds from property insurance settlement — — 992 — Free Cash Flow $ 7,378 $ 3,533 $ 42,049 $ 36,147 Contract settlement costs (i) — — 2,100 — Landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures (ii) 912 599 (2,827 ) 2,182 Cash outflows related to acquisitions and other items (iii) 640 — 1,329 — Non-recurring capital expenditures (iv) 824 287 4,402 469 Normalized Free Cash Flow $ 9,754 $ 4,419 $ 47,053 $ 38,798

Includes a contract settlement cash outflow associated with exiting a contract. Includes cash inflows and cash outflows associated with the Southbridge Landfill closure. This includes $6,494 of the $10,000 recovery of the environmental insurance settlement and excludes $3,506 pertaining to the recovery of cash flows from investing activities. Includes cash outflows associated with acquisition activities and other items. Includes capital expenditures related to acquisitions or assumption of new customers from a distressed or defunct market participant.

Following is the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio* and the reconciliations of Consolidated Funded Debt, Net* from long-term debt and capital leases and Consolidated EBITDA* from Net cash provided by operating activities:

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 Covenant Requirement at December 31, 2018 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (i) 3.62 4.75

The Company's credit facility agreement requires it to maintain a maximum leverage ratio, to be measured at the end of each fiscal quarter ("Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio"). The Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio is calculated as consolidated long-term debt and capital leases, net of unencumbered cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2,000 ("Consolidated Funded Debt, Net", calculated at $553,242 as of December 31, 2018, or $555,249 of consolidated funded debt less $2,007 of cash and cash equivalents in excess of $2.0 million as of December 31, 2018), divided by Consolidated EBITDA. Consolidated EBITDA is based on operating results for the twelve months preceding the measurement date of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Consolidated EBITDA is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 $ 120,834 Net cash provided by operating activities Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures 5,340 Gain on sale of property and equipment 492 Non-cash expense from acquisition activities and other items (757 ) Developmental project charge (311 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (7,352 ) Impairment of investments (1,069 ) Stock based compensation (8,445 ) Southbridge Landfill non-cash closure charge (16,179 ) Southbridge Landfill insurance recovery for investing activities 3,506 Interest expense, less amortization of debt issuance costs 23,845 Provision for income taxes, net of deferred income taxes (1,634 ) Adjustments as allowed by the credit agreement 34,688 Consolidated EBITDA $ 152,958

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF 2019 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's anticipated Adjusted EBITDA from anticipated Net income for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019:

(Anticipated) Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 Net income $34,000 - $38,000 Provision for income taxes 1,000 Interest expense, net 26,000 Depreciation and amortization 76,000 Depletion of landfill operating lease obligations 10,000 Interest accretion on landfill and environmental remediation liabilities 5,000 Adjusted EBITDA $152,000 - $156,000

Following is a reconciliation of the Company's anticipated Free Cash Flow and anticipated Normalized Free Cash Flow from anticipated Net cash provided by operating activities:

(Anticipated) Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $119,000 - $123,000 Capital expenditures (83,000) Payments on landfill operating lease contracts (6,000) Free Cash Flow $30,000 - $34,000 Landfill closure, site improvement and remediation expenditures (i) 12,500 Non-recurring capital expenditures (ii) 8,500 Normalized Free Cash Flow $51,000 - $55,000

Includes cash inflows and cash outflows associated with the Southbridge landfill closure and the Potsdam, New York environmental site remediation. Includes capital expenditures related to acquisitions, development projects, and other non-recurring items.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Amounts of total revenues attributable to services provided for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 % of Total Revenues 2017 % of Total Revenues Collection $ 82,768 47.4 % $ 67,502 44.6 % Disposal 44,893 25.7 % 41,739 27.6 % Power generation 1,115 0.6 % 1,254 0.8 % Processing 1,327 0.8 % 1,699 1.1 % Solid waste operations 130,103 74.5 % 112,194 74.1 % Organics 13,915 7.9 % 9,934 6.6 % Customer solutions 19,149 11.0 % 15,994 10.6 % Recycling 11,557 6.6 % 13,101 8.7 % Total revenues $ 174,724 100.0 % $ 151,223 100.0 %

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 % of Total Revenues 2017 % of Total Revenues Collection $ 303,418 45.9 % $ 263,688 44.0 % Disposal 181,110 27.4 % 160,073 26.7 % Power generation 5,129 0.8 % 5,375 0.9 % Processing 7,174 1.1 % 7,994 1.3 % Solid waste operations 496,831 75.2 % 437,130 72.9 % Organics 54,174 8.2 % 39,815 6.7 % Customer solutions 67,464 10.2 % 60,057 10.0 % Recycling 42,191 6.4 % 62,307 10.4 % Total revenues $ 660,660 100.0 % $ 599,309 100.0 %

Components of revenue growth for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017 are as follows:

Amount % of Related Business % of Solid Waste Operations % of Total Company Solid Waste Operations: Collection $ 3,779 5.6 % 3.4 % 2.5 % Disposal 1,309 3.1 % 1.1 % 0.9 % Processing (11 ) (0.7 )% — % — % Solid Waste Price 5,077 4.5 % 3.4 % Collection (11 ) — % — % Disposal 134 0.1 % 0.1 % Processing (119 ) (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Solid Waste Volume 4 — % — % Surcharges and other fees 1,634 1.5 % 1.0 % Commodity price & volume (381 ) (0.3 )% (0.3 )% Acquisitions 13,403 11.9 % 8.9 % Closed landfill (1,828 ) (1.6 )% (1.2 )% Total Solid Waste 17,909 16.0 % 11.8 % Organics 3,981 2.6 % Customer Solutions 3,155 2.1 % Recycling Operations: % of Recycling Operations Price (893 ) (6.8 )% (0.6 )% Volume (651 ) (5.0 )% (0.4 )% Total Recycling (1,544 ) (11.8 )% (1.0 )% Total Company $ 23,501 15.5 %

Solid Waste Internalization Rates by Region for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Eastern region 47.8 % 58.1 % 50.8 % 56.2 % Western region 58.9 % 76.2 % 69.2 % 73.7 % Solid waste internalization 53.2 % 66.5 % 59.2 % 64.3 %

Components of capital expenditures (i) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 are as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Growth Capital Expenditures $ 2,381 $ 901 $ 4,260 $ 3,552 Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures 824 287 4,402 469 Replacement Capital Expenditures: Landfill development 6,369 7,536 27,709 33,697 Vehicles, machinery, equipment and containers 8,450 10,327 30,287 21,581 Facilities 2,777 1,447 4,985 3,155 Other 590 952 1,589 2,408 Replacement Capital Expenditures 18,186 20,262 64,570 60,841 Capital Expenditures $ 21,391 $ 21,450 $ 73,232 $ 64,862