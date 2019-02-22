Director/PDMR Shareholding

22/02/2019 14:59:00

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name

ROBIN WATSON

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

 GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

 

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.37

1163

d)Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

  1163

  £5.37

e)Date of the transaction

2019-02-21

f)Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name

  DAVID KEMP

 

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

 GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

 

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.37

589

d)Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

  589

  £5.37

e)Date of the transaction

2019-02-21

f)Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name  SUE MACDONALD

 

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status  EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

 

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.37

248

d)Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

  248

  £5.37

e)Date of the transaction

2019-02-21

f)Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name  BOB MACDONALD

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status  CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

 

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.37

527

d)Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

  527

  £5.37

e)Date of the transaction

2019-02-21

f)Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name  NINA SCHOFIELD

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY,  ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.37

90

d)Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

  90

  £5.37

 

e)Date of the transaction

2019-02-21

f)Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the

m

1

Deta

ils  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)Name

  DAVE STEWART

 

2

Reaso

n for the notification

a)Position/status

CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/Amendment

I

NITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Deta

ils of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Deta

ils of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii

) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

  GB00B5N0P849

b)Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£5.37

310

d)Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price

  310

  £5.37

 

e)Date of the transaction

2019-02-21

f)Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

