Edison issues update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReNeuron’s (RENE) announcement of early but exciting data on three patients in the clinical study of its human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) product was well received. Although the patient numbers are small and the follow-up time points are short (two months and 18 days), the improvements in visual acuity are striking and may enable an earlier start to the pivotal programme.

We have made no changes to our valuation or probabilities at this stage. However, we recognise that early evidence of efficacy may enable ReNeuron to advance to a pivotal study more quickly, subject to discussions with regulators. This is because, for many RP patients, no therapeutic options exist. Our forecasts and valuation are unchanged at £192m or 608p per share.

