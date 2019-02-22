21/02/2019 23:29:44

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Annual and Quarterly Operating Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco today announced its 2018 operating results. Net income for 2018 was $360 million, compared with net income of $376 million for 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $73 million, compared with net income of $67 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The $16 million decrease in net income for 2018 primarily reflected a decline in other income related to a gain on settlements of $119 million (after netting certain legal fees and expenses) recognized in the first quarter of 2017, which was related to the Bank’s private-label residential mortgage-backed securities litigation. The decrease in other income was partially offset by several factors, including a $35 million decrease in the expense associated with voluntary charitable contributions for the Quality Jobs Fund, from $60 million in 2017 to $25 million in 2018, a $34 million increase in net interest income for 2018 reflecting higher average balances of interest-earning assets and a higher interest rate environment, and improvements in net fair value gains and losses associated with derivatives, hedged items, and financial instruments carried at fair value.

The $6 million increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily reflected a decrease in the expense associated with voluntary charitable contributions for the Quality Jobs Fund, from $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a $3 million increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 relative to the prior-year period, reflecting a higher interest rate environment.

Total assets decreased $14.1 billion to $109.3 billion at December 31, 2018, from $123.4 billion at December 31, 2017. Total advances decreased $4.0 billion, to $73.4 billion at December 31, 2018, from $77.4 billion at December 31, 2017. In addition, investments decreased $11.2 billion, to $32.4 billion at December 31, 2018, from $43.6 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily reflecting a decrease of $7.2 billion in Federal funds sold and a decrease of $4.5 billion in securities purchased under agreements to resell.

As of December 31, 2018, the Bank was in compliance with all of its regulatory capital requirements. The Bank’s total regulatory capital ratio was 6.0%, exceeding the 4.0% requirement. The Bank had $6.5 billion in permanent capital, exceeding its risk-based capital requirement of $1.9 billion. Total retained earnings as of December 31, 2018, were $3.3 billion.

Today, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the capital stock outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2018 at an annualized rate of 7.00%. The quarterly dividend rate is consistent with the Bank's dividend philosophy of endeavoring to pay a quarterly dividend at a rate between 5% and 7% annualized. The quarterly dividend will total $54 million, including $4 million in dividends on mandatorily redeemable capital stock that will be reflected as interest expense in the first quarter of 2019. The Bank expects to pay the dividend on March 14, 2019.

On December 6, 2018, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $50 million on the capital stock outstanding during the third quarter of 2018, including $4 million in dividends on mandatorily redeemable capital stock that was reflected as interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank paid the special dividend on December 19, 2018.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Selected Balance Sheet Items

 at Period End

Dec. 31, 2018  Dec. 31, 2017  
Total Assets$109,326  $123,385  
Advances73,434  77,382  
Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio, Net3,066  2,076  
Investments132,381  43,570  
Consolidated Obligations:    
Bonds72,276  85,063  
Discount Notes29,182  30,440  
Mandatorily Redeemable Capital Stock227  309  
Capital Stock - Class B - Putable2,949  3,243  
Unrestricted Retained Earnings2,699  2,670  
Restricted Retained Earnings647  575  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)235  318  
Total Capital6,530  6,806  
     

Selected Other Data at Period End

Dec. 31, 2018  Dec. 31, 2017  
Regulatory Capital Ratio25.97% 5.51% 

 Three Months Ended  Twelve months ended  

Selected Operating Results for the Period

Dec. 31, 2018  Dec. 31, 2017  Dec. 31, 2018  Dec. 31, 2017  
Net Interest Income$146  $143  $601  $567  
Other Income/(Loss)(15) (14) (11) 78  
Other Expense49  54  187  224  
Affordable Housing Program Assessment9  8  43  45  
Net Income$73  $67  $360  $376  
         
 Three Months Ended  Twelve months ended  

Selected Other Data for the Period

Dec. 31, 2018  Dec. 31, 2017  Dec. 31, 2018  Dec. 31, 2017  
Net Interest Margin30.55% 0.49% 0.55% 0.55% 
Operating Expenses as a Percent of Average Assets0.15  0.14  0.13  0.14  
Return on Average Assets0.27  0.23  0.32  0.36  
Return on Average Equity4.40  4.02  5.42  6.21  
Annualized Quarterly Dividend Rate47.00  7.00  7.00  7.50  
Annualized Special Dividend Rate46.44  N/A  1.51  N/A  
Average Equity to Average Assets Ratio6.21  5.64  5.98  5.82  

1.  Investments consist of Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits, trading securities, available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, and securities purchased under agreements to resell.

2.  This ratio is calculated as regulatory capital divided by total assets. Regulatory capital includes retained earnings, Class B capital stock, and mandatorily redeemable capital stock (which is classified as a liability), but excludes accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss). Total regulatory capital as of December 31, 2018, was $6.5 billion.

3.  Net interest margin is net interest income (annualized) divided by average interest-earning assets.

4.  In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Bank paid a special dividend of 6.44% in addition to a quarterly dividend of 7.00%.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco 

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco delivers low-cost funding and other services that help member financial institutions make home mortgage loans to people of all income levels and provide credit that supports neighborhoods and communities. The Bank also funds community investment programs that help members create affordable housing and promote community economic development. The Bank’s members are headquartered in Arizona, California, and Nevada and include commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Bank’s dividend philosophy and dividend rates. These statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as “endeavoring,” “will,” and “expects,” or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized, including future dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the application of accounting standards relating to, among other things, the amortization of discounts and premiums on financial assets, financial liabilities, and certain fair value gains and losses; hedge accounting of derivatives and underlying financial instruments; the fair values of financial instruments, including investment securities and derivatives; future operating results; and other-than-temporary impairment of investment securities. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Amy Stewart, (415) 616-2605

stewarta@fhlbsf.com

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
17
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split

Latest news

21 Feb
Stifel Announces Pricing of $150 Million of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
21 Feb
Peeks Social Announces Private Placement and Agreement to Settle Trade Payable for Shares
21 Feb
HOTEL reports 31% and 28% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 2018
21 Feb
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Annual and Quarterly Operating Results
21 Feb
MEDIA ALERT: RISC-V Comes to DVCon
21 Feb
Isodiol International Inc. Updates Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in Response to Recent Shareholder Inquiries
21 Feb
German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens First Corporation Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
21 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, ALKS, GE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb
Sonalysts enters ‘Engineering Sprint’ as top vendor in MGMWERX challenge

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 00:04:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-22 01:04:17 - 2019-02-22 00:04:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY