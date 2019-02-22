22/02/2019 22:30:00

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSFG) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2019.

The Bank operates sixteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Leavenworth, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.fsbbank.net.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen

Chief Financial Officer

(812) 283-0724

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Logo

Related content
30 Jan - 
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial R..
23 Nov - 
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly..
14 Nov - 
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial R..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:30 FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
30 Jan FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
23 Nov FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Date of Annual Meeting
14 Nov FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018
20 Sep FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Issues $20 Million in Subordinated Debt
15 Aug FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
03 Aug FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
17 May FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
08 May FSFG
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year
5
Admiral Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Philadelphia MSA Office Property

Related stock quotes

First Savings Financial .. 51.00 -0.3% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

23:02
SHDS Informs Individuals of Security Incident Affecting Subset of Patients of East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital and Other Customers
23:00
Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.
23:00
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
22:30
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
22:30
Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22:30
Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
22:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, DXC, W and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:29
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, YRCW, VALE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:27
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, GSM, TYME and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 23:20:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-23 00:20:33 - 2019-02-22 23:20:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY