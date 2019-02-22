22/02/2019 07:00:00

General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CompanyGeneral Electric Company
ISINUS3696041033
SymbolLondon: GEC | Paris: GNE
Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

February 21, 2019

On February 21, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS.  It is also available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8048Q_1-2019-2-21.pdf

CONTACT:GE
 Jennifer Erickson
 +001 646 682 5620
 

jennifer.erickson@ge.com 

19 Feb
GE
Til jer der har GE-aktier. Hvis man ikke har været opmærksom på GE's fusion med Wabtec, så har antal..
1

