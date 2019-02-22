GlobalTranz Executives Named Supply & Demand Chain Pros to Know

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, announced today that Chief Technology Officer Greg Carter and Senior Vice President, Sales & Managed Solutions Ross Spanier have been recognized as Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2019 Pros to Know.

The Pros to Know Awards acknowledge individuals within the supply chain industry who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ or customers’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate.

“Greg and Ross are both exemplary leaders that model what GlobalTranz stands for, a company that is working to deliver the future of freight through innovative technology and logistics solutions,” said CEO Renee Krug. “The Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know list is an important distinction and we’re thrilled to have not one, but two GlobalTranz executives honored for their outstanding work helping our clients achieve their strategic goals through innovative technology and solutions.”

Both Carter and Spanier have demonstrated strong leadership in the supply chain industry, standing out among more than 500 total applicants. With more than 25 years of product development, technology leadership and process management experience, Carter works to continuously develop innovative solutions and efficient processes for GlobalTranz’s customers and employees. Spanier has over 16 years of experience in sales and operational roles within the logistics and supply chain industry. At GlobalTranz, Spanier is responsible for leading and building upon best-in-class service operations and fostering key customer relationships.

“Every year we receive more submissions from outstanding supply chain leaders. It’s evidence of the growth in the supply chain profession as well as the importance of the profession within companies. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. Our Pros to Know listing showcases the leaders and innovators shaping the profession and making a substantial impact on their companies,” said John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz a Top 10 largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

224-515-7383

communications@globaltranz.com