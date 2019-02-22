22/02/2019 15:02:49

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces New Product Lines and Website Revisions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC:GRCU) a Colorado Corporation (“The Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of the newly designed website www.grcustock.com. The revamped website now includes our new product lines and online ordering and fulfillment. In addition, a live tab to OTCMARKETS will allow investors better access to all corporate records and financials.

The website is currently offering over 30 CBD products which include CBD whey proteins, CBD topical tinctures, drops, moisturizers, pain creams and soaps. As the Company continues to evaluate new products for placement on the website, management see 2019 as a breakout year for product sales.

The Company is also announcing its 2019 plans for growth will include a move into the legal medical marijuana space with licensed providers and the products they offer. With new opportunities in the space the Company also will explore advancements being made with drugs derived from cannabis, this will include R&D, product development and FDA approval. Management feels adding additional product lines that fit the Green Cures model will enhance the customer experience and drive top line revenue.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit:  https://www.grcustock.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

info@grcustock.com

Source: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.

