22/02/2019 21:00:00

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2018 fourth-quarter and full year results via press release on Tuesday, March 19th, at 6 a.m. (ET) to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. (ET). The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.

To learn more about HD Supply, please visit the company's website at hdsupply.com. HD Supply uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding HD Supply is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About HD Supply:

HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in maintenance, repair and operations, and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers, in the U.S. and Canada, the company's more than 11,000 associates provide localized, customer-driven services including jobsite delivery, will call or direct-ship options, diversified logistics and innovative solutions that contribute to its customers' success.

Investor Contact:

Aaron Zeide

HD Supply Investor Relations

770-852-9100

InvestorRelations@hdsupply.com

Media Contact:

Quiana Pinckney, APR

HD Supply Public Relations

770-852-9057

Quiana.Pinckney@hdsupply.com

 

 

HDS_wrd_3C_pos.jpg

HD Supply Holdings Inc 44.06 0.0% Stock price unchanged

