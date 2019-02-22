Isodiol International Inc. Updates Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) in Response to Recent Shareholder Inquiries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6B.F ) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) today announced the release of updates to its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and related responses, which are available online via the Company’s website at https://isodiol.com/frequently-asked-questions/ .

“We are aware there is a campaign by certain individuals to defame and discredit Isodiol through certain social media and investor forums,” said Isodiol’s CEO, Marcos Agramont. “It is not our general practice to respond to negative editorial remarks, as we typically prefer to communicate with our shareholders through news releases. However, recent inquiries to our investor relations department have persuaded us to provide additional resources of information concerning recurring questions of a similar nature. We hope our stakeholders will view these FAQs in the spirit of transparency as they are intended.”

The Company will endeavor to update these FAQs from time to time as circumstances permit.

Follow Our Corporate Updates On Facebook at www.facebook.com/IsodiolInternationalInc/ , on Twitter @Isodiolintlinc , and on Instagram @isodiol .

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. The Company received approval for its CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs), as was announced on April 26, 2018. Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe through the proliferation of its various brands, including the recently acquired CBD Naturals ® portfolio of brands and proprietary technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Ir@isodiol.com

604-409-4409

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Hussey

media@isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, proposed arrangement with creditors, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.