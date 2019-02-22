22/02/2019 14:50:00

Issue of Equity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, February 22

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 22 February 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 14 January 2019 70,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 812.50 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 13,805,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 183,711,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,711,712 There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 183,711,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 0203 170 8732

Related content
14:21 - 
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Feb - 
Issue of Equity
21 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:50 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
14:21 E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
21 Feb E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
20 Feb E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
19 Feb E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
18 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
4
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
5
GenMark Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

Related stock quotes

Finsbury Growth & Income.. 804.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

15:19
KfW 0.75 % EUR 1bn Tap due 2028
15:15
Vodafone Spain Makes the First Standard 5G Call with Huawei Handset
15:15
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
15:15
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
15:14
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - High turnout at our Telephone Conference for Shareholders/ Investors, Wednesday February 20, 2019.
15:13
Team Red, White & Blue Brings Yoga to Veterans Across the Nation
15:05
UNEX Manufacturing’s Brian Chan Named Provider Pros to Know
15:02
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces New Product Lines and Website Revisions
14:59
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 15:39:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-22 16:39:02 - 2019-02-22 15:39:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY