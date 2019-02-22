22/02/2019 17:57:53

MasterCraft X24 Named National Marine Manufacturers Association 2019 Innovation Award Winner

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) remains the undisputed industry innovator in the towboat category according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International with the company receiving its sixth consecutive Innovation Award in six years. MasterCraft’s new X24 towboat claimed this honor last week at the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show for its new Switchback Ballast System, an option available on select new MasterCraft boats. This marks the company’s eighth Innovation Award from the NMMA. 

“Our continued investments and tireless dedication towards innovation have created an unrivaled legacy of receiving these distinctions, year after year, from the NMMA. This is a tremendous honor knowing that no other towboat manufacturer has received the Innovation Award more than once,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “Over several years we focused on developing a suite of wake surf specific technologies that create the very best surf experiences for our customers. Through our efforts, we’ve collected patents, awards and have set the industry standard for wake surfing.”

Introduced for the 2019 model year on the MasterCraft X24, the patented Switchback Ballast System shifts ballast side-to-side in real time, an incredible performance benefit for wake surfers who switch wake sides in an instant. The Switchback Ballast System moves 75% of the ballast capacity, approximately 750 lbs. left to right instantaneously under operation. MasterCraft’s X24 creates the industry’s largest and finest surf wave through a combination of MasterCraft’s wake surfing features and technologies: the FastFill Ballast System that instantly fills tanks, the Switchback Ballast System’s real-time wake shifting, a colossal 4,300 lbs. of ballast capacity and its custom, surf-specific hull equipped with the Gen2 Surf System that creates perfectly sculpted customizable wake.

The Switchback Ballast System is the second recent ballast-specific innovation that enhances wake surfing performance, following last year’s introduction of the FastFill Ballast System that fill ballast tanks nearly three times faster than standard pumps.

  

To learn more about the X24 and the Switchback Ballast System, please visit: https://bit.ly/2GYMKch

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Contact:

Eric Doyne

415-652-8452

eric@dispatchco.com 

MasterCraft Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
62
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
18
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
14
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
3
GenMark Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year

Latest news

18:24
Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
18:24
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited
18:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company (DXC)
18:22
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRC)
18:19
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
18:06
Quarterly Report

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 18:40:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-22 19:40:23 - 2019-02-22 18:40:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY