MasterCraft X24 Named National Marine Manufacturers Association 2019 Innovation Award Winner

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) remains the undisputed industry innovator in the towboat category according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International with the company receiving its sixth consecutive Innovation Award in six years. MasterCraft’s new X24 towboat claimed this honor last week at the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show for its new Switchback Ballast System, an option available on select new MasterCraft boats. This marks the company’s eighth Innovation Award from the NMMA.

“Our continued investments and tireless dedication towards innovation have created an unrivaled legacy of receiving these distinctions, year after year, from the NMMA. This is a tremendous honor knowing that no other towboat manufacturer has received the Innovation Award more than once,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “Over several years we focused on developing a suite of wake surf specific technologies that create the very best surf experiences for our customers. Through our efforts, we’ve collected patents, awards and have set the industry standard for wake surfing.”

Introduced for the 2019 model year on the MasterCraft X24, the patented Switchback Ballast System shifts ballast side-to-side in real time, an incredible performance benefit for wake surfers who switch wake sides in an instant. The Switchback Ballast System moves 75% of the ballast capacity, approximately 750 lbs. left to right instantaneously under operation. MasterCraft’s X24 creates the industry’s largest and finest surf wave through a combination of MasterCraft’s wake surfing features and technologies: the FastFill Ballast System that instantly fills tanks, the Switchback Ballast System’s real-time wake shifting, a colossal 4,300 lbs. of ballast capacity and its custom, surf-specific hull equipped with the Gen2 Surf System that creates perfectly sculpted customizable wake.

The Switchback Ballast System is the second recent ballast-specific innovation that enhances wake surfing performance, following last year’s introduction of the FastFill Ballast System that fill ballast tanks nearly three times faster than standard pumps.

To learn more about the X24 and the Switchback Ballast System, please visit: https://bit.ly/2GYMKch .

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.NauticStarBoats.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.AviaraBoats.com .

Contact:

Eric Doyne

415-652-8452

eric@dispatchco.com