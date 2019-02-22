22/02/2019 21:10:28

Nasdaq Halts Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVA) at 16:02:01 p.m. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $6.47.

Trading will remain halted until Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

