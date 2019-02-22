22/02/2019 07:07:00

Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 22

Funds

Date

Ticker Symbol

ISIN code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Net Asset Value

NAV per Share

VanEck Vectors Morning Star US Wide Moat UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BQQP9H092,350,000USD77,936,859.9633.1646
VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angels High Yield Bond UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BF540Z61120,000USD6,030,979.7350.2582
VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BF54108046,000USD4,718,971.78102.5863
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BQQP9F846,650,000USD161,662,013.0824.3101
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BQQP9G913,350,000USD94,772,046.8028.2902
VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EMLC Bond UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BDS673261,251,000USD76,978,805.7561.5338
Van Eck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BDFBTK17100,000USD2,132,689.0421.3269
Van Eck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BDFBTQ78175,000USD3,290,626.6218.8036
VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF21.02.2019IE00BDFBTR85100,000USD2,022,612.0820.2261

