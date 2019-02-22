22/02/2019 11:42:00

London, February 22

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 21-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            180.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            181.94p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 21-February-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            69.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            70.36p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP24.45m
Borrowing Level:                                              20%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

