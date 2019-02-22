Nevada Gold & Casinos Announces Voting Results of Special Shareholder Meeting

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UWN) today announced the results of the Special Shareholder Meeting held to approve the Merger Agreement with Maverick Casinos, LLC. The merger proposal required approval by a majority of the outstanding shares.

Outstanding Shares: 17,765,772 Votes in Favor: Votes Against: Abstained: Not Voted: 11,237,953 298,722 7,114 6,221,983 63% 2% - 35%

As a result of the vote, the Merger Agreement has been approved. The closing of the transaction is contingent on the licensing of Maverick Casinos, LLC by the Washington Gambling Commission which is expected to occur in the current calendar quarter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to increase income streams, to grow revenue and earnings, and to obtain additional gaming and other projects. These statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are identified and described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nevada Gold & Casinos

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE MKT: UWN) is a developer, owner and operator of 9 gaming operations in Washington ( wagoldcasinos.com ). For more information, visit www.nevadagold.com .

Contacts: Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. Michael P. Shaunnessy / James Meier (702) 685-1000 Stonegate Capital Partners Preston Graham (972) 850-2001