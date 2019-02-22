New Research Further Demonstrates Clinical Utility and Improved Ease of Use with Daxor Corporation’s Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA-100®) in Critical Care

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation(NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new research from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine showing improved ease of use with the BVA-100 test by reducing the number of blood samples and that direct blood volume analysis provides clinicians with important information to inform better treatment decisions in the critically-ill. Three new studies were presented during the 48th Annual Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress in San Diego, CA.

One study, “Reducing Blood Sampling for Circulating Blood Volume Determination: A Pilot Feasibility,” showed a 97% agreement in critically-ill cohorts whose blood volumes were compared using one blood draw versus five blood draws. The researchers concluded that “reducing blood sampling in BV analysis will result in more rapid reporting of test results with a corresponding reduction in the quantity of blood sampled, technician time and costs and this may further serve to increase the availability of this technology to more ICU’s.” “Less blood draws, quicker results,” said Mihae Yu, M.D., Queen’s Medical Center, Honolulu, HI and lead author of the study. “Users of the BVA-100 currently have the option to calculate a multi-point blood volume using as few as three points, for those who want to shorten the time needed to get a result versus five samples. The researchers in this paper examined the agreement between only a single point and multiple points to achieve blood volume measurement, opening up an interesting area of research for Daxor.” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation.

A second study, “End Points of Resuscitation: Inaccurate Estimates of Intravascular Volume in Surgical Subjects?” compared blood volume analysis to conventional indices of euvolemia (BP, heart rate, urinary output) and/or endpoints of resuscitation (clearance of lactate, minimal/no vasopressors, or mixed venous oxygen saturation) to determine if euvolemia is achieved after multiple blood transfusions. Even after resuscitation, blood volume analysis showed euvolemia was only achieved in 30% of the patients. The researchers concluded that “conventional clinical parameters of intravascular volume status and resuscitation completion may not accurately reflect intravascular volume, as determined by blood volume analysis.” “These new data further substantiate that the BVA-100 is the most accurate means to establish blood volume, and helps guide physicians to effectively determine treatment options to manage fluid derangements and improve patient outcomes,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation.

A third study “Peripheral Blood Hematocrit is an Inaccurate Index of Red Cell Volume in Critically Ill Subjects,” evaluated the relationship between the peripheral Hct and normalized Hct generated by the BVA-100 as an indicator of red blood cell volume status. The study showed a statistically significant mean bias between the two parameters and the researchers concluded that “the normalized Hct may be a better indicator of RBCV compared to the Hct, as it takes into account deviations in plasma volume.” “The normalized Hct has the potential for more accurate diagnosis of anemia and more informed fluid management thus reducing the risks and costs associated with unnecessary blood transfusions,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument approved by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic into standard clinical practice. For more information please visit our website at https://www.daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner

CORE IR

561-479-8566

brets@coreir.com