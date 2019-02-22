Obalon Announces First Commercial Shipment of its Navigation Balloon Placement System with Touch Inflation Dispenser

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has begun commercial shipment of the Obalon Navigation System with Touch Inflation Dispenser. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2018, the Company’s proprietary and patented Obalon Navigation System utilizes magnetic resonance, rather than x-ray radiation, to image the Obalon Balloon during placement with a dynamic, real-time image of the balloon on a tablet computer screen. The Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser is designed specifically for use with the Obalon Navigation System to provide an automated, intuitive, and reliable solution for inflation once the balloon is properly placed in the patient’s stomach.

“The commercial launch of our Navigation and Touch System is a major milestone for the Company, as we seek to re-accelerate sales growth of our novel Obalon Balloon weight loss system,” said Kelly Huang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Obalon. “We are excited to put these proprietary devices into practice in order to increase the efficiency of our existing customer accounts, and to broaden adoption of our products by new accounts in which access to x-ray imaging was previously a key barrier. We remain dedicated to helping individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of between 30 and 40 kg/m2 achieve effective weight loss to improve their health and increase their self-esteem. We believe that our new product offering will enable the Obalon Balloon to become a leading solution to combat the obesity epidemic.”

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. The Obalon management team has over 150 combined years of experience in developing and commercializing novel medical technologies with a track record of financial and clinical excellence. For more information, please visit https://www.obalon.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Obalon Therapeutics, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Obalon Therapeutics' future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the product research, development and regulatory process and risks. Obalon Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Obalon Therapeutics' business in general, please refer to Obalon Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2019, and its current and future periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

