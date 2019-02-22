22/02/2019 01:55:01

Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon

HOUSTON and DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The principals of Odyssey Moon, the first team to enter the Google Lunar XPRIZE (GLXP) challenge, extend their heartfelt congratulations to SpaceIL and their supporters on the historic mission to the Moon.

Former chairman of Odyssey Moon Ltd. Ramin Khadem said, "We applaud the unprecedented achievement of a privately funded team tackling the challenges of sending a spacecraft to the moon and using the platform to inspire the next generation. Space is literally rocket science, and taking that giant leap to the Moon is one of the most challenging technical feats.  It takes the sum total of all our knowledge and abilities to manage technical, operational and business risks like no other venture on Earth.  SpaceIL is about to go where no other privately funded organization has gone before with their first lunar landing. We are with them every step of the way.” 

It is a source of great pride to the Odyssey Moon team to witness this accomplishment by the program Odyssey Moon teamed with in 2012.

A point was reached in the development at Odyssey Moon when the company had a unique opportunity to step back and choose which of its competitors it would team with in the new race to the Moon. The principals of Odyssey Moon unanimously chose to align with SpaceIL. In the original teaming announcement Odyssey Moon indicated SpaceIL, “...has a tremendously high probability of achieving one of the greatest space challenges of our time: the landing of a private, non-governmental lander on the Moon.” Hence our sheer delight to see SpaceIL’s achievement to date. It is particularly exciting that this extraordinary feet coincides with the 50th anniversary of humankind landing on the Moon.

The key visionaries of Odyssey Moon were Ramin Khadem, former Chairman of Odyssey Moon, and current Board Member of the John Templeton Foundation, Michael Potter, Founder of Geeks Without Frontiers, Chris Stott, CEO of ManSat, Carol Goldstein, Financial Advisor, Richard Denny, Satellite Communications Expert, Christian Sallaberger, CEO of Canadensys Aerospace, and Jay Honeycutt, former NASA, Kennedy Space Center, Center Director. Both Odyssey Moon and the SpaceIL teams have their roots in the International Space University (ISU).

In 2014 Odyssey Moon Ltd. announced that as part of a larger international acquisition that it had been purchased by Space Services Holdings, Inc. of Houston. “When Space Services conducted the first private launch into space more than 35 years ago, we envisioned a day when private ventures would explore the cosmos,” said Charles M. Chafer, CEO.  “With the launch of SpaceIL’s mission to the moon, that day is today.  Congratulations on reaching the launch pad and fair winds on your journey of purpose!” Chris Stott, from the Odyssey Moon team added, “SpaceIL are opening the High Frontier for all humankind.  The team from the ‘start up’ nation is leading the way, and let’s just say you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

About Space Services Holdings, Inc.

Space Services Holdings, Inc. (SSHI) is a pioneer of the commercial space age with diverse enterprises including Celestis, Inc. and Sentinel Satellite, Inc.  SSHI is the heritage company of Space Services Inc. of America, the company that – under the direction of then President Donald K. “Deke” Slayton – launched the Conestoga 1 in 1982, the first private launch in history to successfully reach outer space.  Today SSHI (www.spaceservicesinc.com) has launched more than 15 commercial space missions for a variety of customers including individuals, aerospace companies and national space agencies.

About Odyssey Moon Ltd.

Odyssey Moon Ltd. was the first official contender for the $30M Google Lunar XPRIZE competition. Originally formed as a multinational corporation, Odyssey Moon was headquartered on the Isle of Man. The project was created to capitalize on commercial opportunities created by renewed interests in exploring the Moon.

Charles Chafer

info@spaceservicesinc.com

Odyssey Moon Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
3
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
4
GenMark Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team
5
Civil Aviation University of China Acquires Additional Adacel Language Training Devices

Latest news

02:55
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; and Provides Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance
01:55
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
01:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:28
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
01:18
Admiral Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Philadelphia MSA Office Property
01:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm
00:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, ARLO, SOGO and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 03:13:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-22 04:13:53 - 2019-02-22 03:13:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY