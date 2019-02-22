OrthoPediatrics Corp. Honored as One of the Best Place to Work in Indiana for a Third Year

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is pleased to announce that it was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. OrthoPediatrics’ recognition and inclusion in the fourteenth annual program is the 3rd time the Company is being honored with this award.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Indiana, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

OrthoPediatrics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Throdahl, stated, “Our third recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana is especially exciting since we are now included in the “Medium-Sized” company category, which is evidence of our continued growth. It is gratifying that our associates value our efforts to make OrthoPediatrics a desirable and engaging place to work. Our corporate culture encourages our associates to work hard, enjoy success, and live their best lives, not just at work but personally as well. We look forward to the continued success of our organization as we advance our global cause of creating a better quality of life for children suffering from orthopedic conditions worldwide.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The final rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com .

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 38 countries outside the United States.

