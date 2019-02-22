Pre-Sales Begin at Exciting, New Emerald Park Neighborhoods at New Haven in Ontario Ranch

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre-sales are now underway at two beautiful neighborhoods in Emerald Park, the newest enclave at New Haven in Ontario Ranch. Hurry in to the sales centers now to be one of the first to purchase an exquisitely crafted townhome at Brookfield Residential’s Holiday at Emerald Park or Solstice at Emerald Park, which are an extension of the master-plan’s fast-selling, original Holiday and Solstice collections.

Two-story townhomes atHoliday at Emerald Park are priced from the low $300,000s with six appealing designs to fit every lifestyle. Spanning from approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet, comfortably planned living spaces feature one to three bedrooms, including lavish master suites with walk-in closets; up to two and one-half baths; inviting Great Rooms for socializing; modern kitchens; private covered decks or patios for outdoor dining; and two-car garages. Individual floorplans showcase a versatile den/office, upper-level outdoor decks and an optional California garage, while all homes include Connected Home Technology, a feature that enables residents to remotely control front door locks, thermostats, lighting and more.

Solstice at Emerald Park offers three spacious townhome designs with light-filled interiors spanning from approximately 1,138 to 1,534 square feet. The two-story floorplans presents two to three bedrooms, up to two and one-half baths, large Great Rooms and dining areas, well-equipped kitchens, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, a private deck or patio, and side-by-side two-car garages. Connected Home Technology is included in every home, giving residents the ability to control front door locks, thermostats and more from their smart phones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $300,000s.

Homeowners at New Haven benefit from an incredible lifestyle, where they enjoy access to an impressive array of amenities and family friendly community events. In addition to The Resort at Picnic Park and Cherry Park, residents will be treated to the master-plan’s newest amenity—Emerald Park, which opens soon and is just steps from the new neighborhoods. This spectacular attraction will have a refreshing swimming pool, a covered cabana with outdoor fireplace, a super playground, firepits, barbecues and a picnic garden. Furthering the appeal is the excellent Ontario Ranch location, which puts freeways, great shopping and well-regarded schools all within reach.

To learn more about early pre-sales at New Haven’s Emerald Park neighborhoods, visit Solstice at Cherry Park. For information on New Haven’s five other neighborhoods now selling, visit the sales centers, tour model homes or go to www.NewHavenLife.com for immediate details.

“The original Solstice and Holiday neighborhoods sold very quickly so we’re encouraging homebuyers to take advantage of pre-sales at the new Emerald Park neighborhoods,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Visit the sales centers to find your ideal townhome design and get ready to find your happy place at this gorgeous new section of New Haven.”

New Haven continues Brookfield Residential’s legacy of creating the best places to call home with unbeatable ownership opportunities in a great community setting. Besides Holiday and Solstice at Emerald Park, five other neighborhoods are currently selling, including modern townhomes at Solstice at Cherry Park and stunning single-family designs at Arborel at Picnic Park, Waverly at Picnic Park, and Marigold at Picnic Park. For Summerset at Picnic Park’s luxurious single-family homes, call 888-208-1692 for availability. Home prices range from the mid $300,000s to the mid $600,000s.

New Haven delivers a vibrant way of life with year-round amenities at the Resort at Picnic Park, Cherry Park, and the upcoming Emerald Park. The Resort at Picnic Park features an expansive clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; plus much more. Cherry Park has a grassy lawn, sparkling pool, tot lot, BBQs, picnic tables and a future dog park, while Emerald Park will offer another pool, covered cabana with outdoor fireplace and numerous other features.

The master-plan is located in Ontario Ranch , which is a visionary model for California Growth that’s recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water. Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit. School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com .

To visit New Haven in Ontario Ranch, exit the I-15 at Cantu Galleano Ranch Road. New Haven is located two miles west along the new Ontario Ranch Road. Turn right on New Haven Drive and follow signs to the neighborhoods. Sales centers are open daily: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.NewHavenLife.com

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a d­­ivision of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

