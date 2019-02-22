Registration Closing for DPW Holding’s Inaugural Investor Conference to be Held on February 25, 2019

Newport Beach, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced the registration for its first investor conference (the “Investor Meeting”) to be held in New York City will be closing at midnight, Sunday, February 24, 2019. The Investor Meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. E.T. on February 25, 2019, following the Chairman’s welcome address and breakfast. As previously announced on January 31 and February 11, 2019, the presentations will introduce DPW to those who are new to the Company, its subsidiaries and investees while updating those more familiar with the Company on the latest financial results and operational performance, activities, plans and outlook.

This inaugural Investor Meeting is open to stockholders, research analysts, investment bankers, press and any other parties interested in participating in the simultaneous live online webcast and conference call/audio option. Registration is mandatory and must be completed by midnight, Sunday, February 24, 2019, using this link to register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_48LdaI69Su2boQYOgnqh3w

To attend in-person at the Investor Meeting, any parties interested must use this link to request a registration form. Attendance to the Investor Meeting is limited and remains at the sole discretion of the Company.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year upon the appropriate filings having been made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Companies scheduled to present at the Investor Meeting include:

DPW Holdings, Inc.

From DPW Financial Group, Inc.: Digital Power Lending LLC I AM, LLC 456 Lux Hotel NYC, LLC Digital Farms, Inc.

From DPW Technologies Group, Inc.: Coolisys Technologies, Inc. (Enertec, Gresham Power and Microphase Corporation) Power Plus Electronics (Digital Power Corp. and Power-Plus Technical Distributors, LLC)

From Investees: Sandstone Diagnostics Avalanche International Corp (d/b/a MTIX International)

Invited Presenter: Alzamend Neuro, Inc.



DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III, said, “We have considered holding annual Investor Meetings for some time and have concluded that doing so will enable us to present a more holistic picture of the Company, including its subsidiaries and investees, independent of quarterly and annual results of operations. We look forward to holding annual presentations of this kind to more fully educate stockholders, investors and others about the function, prospects and value proposition of each entity within the Company.”

For more information, DPW recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at https://www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov .

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com .

Contacts:

Mary Magnani and Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, dpwholdings@lhai.com