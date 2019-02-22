Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Time Change for Upcoming Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year earnings call will take place at 9:00 AM Central (10:00 AM Eastern) on Monday, March 4, 2019. The call originally had been scheduled for 10:00 AM Central on the same date.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the live presentation. Spark’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the Investor Relations website prior to the call.

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an established and growing independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Contact: Spark Energy, Inc.

Investors: Christian Hettick, 832-200-3727

Media: Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302