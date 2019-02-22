22/02/2019 21:10:58

TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 21, 2019. The filing may be viewed at the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com by selecting the "Financial Reports" link under the "Investor Center" tab. Unitholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting the Partnership toll-free at 877-290-2772 or by email to: investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

Media Inquiries:

Grady Semmens

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877.290.2772

investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com

PDF available: https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/608ef1cd-014a-45af-ba8d-392be5289176

TC_PIPELP_2CPOS_RGB.jpg

#

TC PipeLines LP Common U.. 33.92 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

