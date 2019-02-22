UNEX Manufacturing’s Brian Chan Named Provider Pros to Know

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. , the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, announces that SpeedCell Product Manager, Brian Chan, has been named a 2019 Provider Pros to Know from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. Brian was selected for his strong business leadership, interpersonal skills and dedication to customer service, helping customers adopt and implement UNEX’s high-density storage solution, SpeedCell .

“Businesses today, especially e-commerce companies, are taxed with keeping up with order demand, the fulfillment of orders, and SKU proliferation, without having to add additional warehouse space,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, President of UNEX Manufacturing. “Brian Chan came to UNEX in our SpeedCell acquisition and he has been instrumental in promoting the revolutionary storage system and acquiring new customers who are able to multiply storage capacities up to 60% with SpeedCell.”

“Every year we receive more submissions from outstanding supply chain leaders. It’s evidence of the growth in the supply chain profession as well as the importance of the profession within companies. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. Our Pros to Know listing showcases the leaders and innovators shaping the profession and making substantial impact on their companies,” says John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “We commend this year’s recipients for their achievements in supply chain and for paving the way for the next generation of exceptional supply chain leaders. This year’s recipients embody the commitment to transformative supply chain tools and processes, earning these individuals a rightful place in this year’s Pros to Know listing.”

UNEX SpeedCell recently won the 2018 Material Handling Product News Products of the Year Reader’s Choice Award. UNEX SpeedCell is dynamic, high-density storage solution designed to save time, space and money, such as compressing 200 feet of rack or shelving into 40 feet of highly organized space, providing more pick facings and greater SKU density. SpeedCell is made of high-strength textiles suspended from a patented steel track system that integrates directly into existing pallet rack beams. Complimenting the UNEX Span-Track Carton Flow and Flow Cell product lines, SpeedCell brings the added dimension of a high-density storage to the pick, put or assembly line.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2019 Pros to Know Awards. This year’s list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies. Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2019 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

