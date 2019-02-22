22/02/2019 16:36:54

United Country Real Estate Affiliates Achieve Double Digit Growth in 2018

Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the largest lifestyle and country property real estate franchise network, recorded another record breaking year in 2018 with the top 20 franchises achieving an average of more than 40 percent growth in their income and sales volume.

 

Overall, the entire United Country franchisee network grew sales nearly 15 percent with their combined United network reporting over $8 billion in sales. The strong performance comes on the tail end of more than five years of continuous growth for the franchise company. Almost all the top offices have experienced dramatic increases since 2014, averaging double-digit growth in their sales volume in less than five years.

 

The record-breaking numbers come after the turn of the real estate market combined with the addition of numerous new marketing tools and technological advances launched by United Country. During that time, United Country launched approximately 40 new niche property type websites with integrated comprehensive niche property marketing programs, as well as launched the UC Ranch Properties brand, sophisticated agent websites and their newly enhanced next-generation website.

 

“This is incredible performance by our affiliates, period. Our franchisees as a whole grew in sales volume and income across the board, and what our top offices have accomplished in the last couple of years is extraordinary,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “The specialized expertise and talent that we have in this company is unsurpassed. While we were not surprised with overall and continuous growth, we are very impressed with the degree of growth they have been able to achieve that far outpaces the industry. That’s a direct reflection of the expertise, hard work, dedication and an advantaged system they deliver to their clients every day.”   

 

United Country is the largest national lifestyle and country real estate franchise company with a combined network of over 6,000 conventional and auction real estate professionals and a unique marketing program that exposes local listings more broadly. For more information, call 800-999-1020 or visit website at UnitedCountry.com where you can find properties by property type, location, acreage or keyword(s).

Angela Smith

United Country Real Estate

816-420-6200

pr@unitedcountry.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
62
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
18
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
14
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
4
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
5
GenMark Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

Latest news

16:56
Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online
16:50
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, PRGO, AXGN and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:40
CB2 Insights Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement
16:39
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 37/19
16:36
United Country Real Estate Affiliates Achieve Double Digit Growth in 2018
16:36
Derivatives: Important Information Regarding Trading in MOWI Derivatives (22/19)
16:21
Issue of Equity
16:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, DXC, ASTE and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ALKS, UXIN and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
22 February 2019 17:13:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-22 18:13:55 - 2019-02-22 17:13:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY