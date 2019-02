Update: Technical disturbances on Nasdaq Nordic markets

As previously communicated, the derivatives series of underlying MOWI ASA has been suspended for trading due to a technical issue.

All derivatives series of MOWI ASA will remain suspended for the rest of this business day.

For trading information please contact:

Trading Operations

+ 46 8 405 7360

tradingoperations@nasdaq.com

For technical questions please contact:

Technical Support

+ 46 8 405 6750

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com