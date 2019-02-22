22/02/2019 19:42:38

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of Important March 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action – YRIV

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) from February 2, 2016 through December 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Yangtze River investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-limited/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at info@pawarlawgroup.com.

No class has been certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one.  You may hire counsel of your choice.  You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class.  Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Contact:  

Vik Pawar, Esq.  

Pawar Law Group  

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210  

New York, NY 10007  

Tel: (917) 261-2277  

Fax: (212) 571-0938  

info@pawarlawgroup.com  

