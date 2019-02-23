23/02/2019 03:50:00

AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AXGN), if they purchased the Company’s securities in connection with its November 2017 or May 2018 secondary public offering or between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of AxoGen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-axgn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

AxoGen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that former AxoGen employees had made allegations that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing and backdating of revenue as well as the use of “misleading operating metrics…that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen’s stock plummeted nearly 22%.

The case is Einhorn v. AxoGen, Inc. et al, 19-cv-00069.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

