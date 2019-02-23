Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO). Our investigation concerns whether Diplomat has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat revealed that it would be postponing its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results since it needed to record a non-cash impairment charge in connection with its PBM business. The company also said that the “charge is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.” Diplomat also renounced its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook from January.

On this news, Diplomat’s share price fell by more than 56%, closing at $5.87 on February 22, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Diplomat shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Diplomat please go to https://bespc.com/dplo/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

