FibroGen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after market close, and will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the FibroGen website, www.fibrogen.com. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, please dial (888) 843-7419 (domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), and use passcode 48309188#.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S./Canada): (888) 771-4371   

Live (International): (847) 585-4405

Confirmation number: 48309188

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), with a New Drug Application (NDA) now approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Our partner Astellas submitted a NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis in Japan in September 2018, which is currently under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is advancing towards Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact

Karen L. Bergman

Vice President, Investor Relations and

Corporate Communications

FibroGen, Inc.

(415) 978-1433

kbergman@fibrogen.com

